How to improve your vocabulary: Easy Steps for improvement

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 13:37 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 13:42 IST

The more words you know, the easier it is to express yourself. Those who want to strengthen their vocabulary can follow these simple tips mentioned below.

How to improve your vocabulary?
1 / 6
(Photograph:Freepik)

How to improve your vocabulary?

Vocabulary is an essential part of learning English. If you struggle to learn new words and phrases, these simple tips and tricks can help you improve your English skills.

Word of the Day
2 / 6

Word of the Day

Learn one word at a time! Use digital tools, apps, or websites to discover a new word each day and try to incorporate it into your conversations or writing. This approach will not only help you memorise the word but also deepen your understanding of its meaning and usage.

Revise Vocabulary
3 / 6
(Photograph:Pexels)

Revise Vocabulary

A revision plan is crucial when learning vocabulary. If you get bored doing the same activity daily, make it fun by using different methods, such as flashcards, vocabulary games, or learning apps.

Use the words
4 / 6
(Photograph:Pexels)

Use the words

To master new words, incorporate them into your daily life. Whether you’re writing or speaking, try using the new words whenever possible. Research suggests that you need to see or hear a word about ten times to remember it.

Contextual Learning
5 / 6
(Photograph:Pexels)

Contextual Learning

Beyond mere memorisation, contextual learning connects words to real-life scenarios, making it easier for learners to understand and retain vocabulary through practical applications.

Reading
6 / 6
(Photograph:Pexels)

Reading

The best way to strengthen your command of any language is to read. Choose books, novels, or newsletters that interest you.

