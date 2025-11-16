/How to fix it?: 5 environmental impacts of gold mining

Gold mining uses chemicals like mercury and cyanide, which can leak into rivers and groundwater. Mercury, used especially in small-scale mining, is toxic and can harm aquatic life and human health. According to recent studies, about 1400 metric tons of mercury are released yearly by artisanal.

Fix: Use safer gold-extraction methods like gravity separation and bioleaching, which avoid toxic chemicals. Proper treatment of wastewater before release also reduces contamination.​