/How to fix it?: 5 environmental impacts of gold mining

Gold mining causes water pollution, deforestation, soil erosion, air pollution, and mercury poisoning. New, safer methods and international efforts help fix these issues. Know more below.
Gold mining uses chemicals like mercury and cyanide, which can leak into rivers and groundwater. Mercury, used especially in small-scale mining, is toxic and can harm aquatic life and human health. According to recent studies, about 1400 metric tons of mercury are released yearly by artisanal.
Fix: Use safer gold-extraction methods like gravity separation and bioleaching, which avoid toxic chemicals. Proper treatment of wastewater before release also reduces contamination.
Mining clears forests and disrupts ecosystems. In the Amazon alone, illegal gold mining has destroyed over 4,200 hectares of rainforest in recent years. Loss of trees increases soil erosion and carbon emissions.
Fix: Promote responsible mining with regulated protected zones and reforestation projects. Governments and companies are introducing sustainable land management policies
Excavation and waste dumps from gold mines remove fertile topsoil. Soil compaction and slope destabilization reduce land productivity. Some mining sites report soil erosion rates over 20% annually.
Fix: Implement erosion control measures such as terracing and vegetation cover. Backfilling pits and restoring mined land helps slow degradation.
Mining activities generate dust and airborne pollutants damaging nearby communities' health and wildlife habitats. Noise pollution from blasting drives animals away.
Fix: Use dust suppression methods like water sprays and tree buffers. Limit blasting times and install noise barriers to minimise disturbance.
Mercury released during gold extraction accumulates in food chains, affecting miners and residents. Mercury vapor can cause neurological and respiratory illnesses.
Fix: Educate miners about mercury hazards and provide alternative methods. International agreements like the Minamata Convention aim to reduce mercury use globally.