How to celebrate Diwali sustainably this year

| Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

A recent UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) report titled "Three Ways to Give Green" highlights the importance of considering the environment when selecting gifts for children, family, friends, and co-workers. Embracing this spirit in the ongoing festive season, let's explore some unique gift ideas that are not only environmentally friendly but also capable of spreading joy.

Gift trees

Trees symbolise the circle of life and can prove to be unique and memorable gifts. So this Diwali, consider gifting a tree to a loved one and express your affection and care not just for them but the planet. Websites like Grow-Trees facilitates tree gifting to your loved ones, hassle free.

(Photograph: Twitter )

eco friendly candle

Add some sparkle to Diwali with eco-friendly candles made from soy wax and beeswax instead of paraffin. Biodegradable and renewable, they emit minimal carbon emissions, making them a preferred option for eco-conscious individuals. These candles, free from toxic chemicals, are also a safe and beautiful choice for indoor decor during the festival of lights.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Gift Basket

How about curating some specific gifts that a loved one will appreciate and putting together a unique gift basket brimming with locally sourced and organic goodies? This thoughtful gesture not only personalises the process of gifting but also supports local businesses and artisans in your community.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Slow Fashion

Seize the opportunity to introduce your loved ones to the growing world of slow fashion which endorses the manufacturing of products that are respectful to people, the environment and animals. Consider gifting them ethically made garments made from organic materials. Organic fabrics are also celebrated for their natural insulating properties, durability, and breathability, providing comfort to those you give them to.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Reuse diyas

Diyas are an integral part of Diwali and are among the most commonly purchased items for households. Consider choosing reusable diyas crafted from materials like brass, clay, or terracotta instead of tea lights which come encased in plastic or aluminium. If you choose clay or brass diyas, they can also be used as decor items and can be used for many years during the festive season. Zero carbon diyas made from cow dung are also available now. These are not only good for the earth but also create an authentic and traditional ambience during the festivities.

(Photograph: Twitter )