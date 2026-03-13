/How to book your LPG cylinder quickly via call, SMS, or WhatsApp for refill – HP, BharatGas and Indane

Officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the minimum gap between LPG bookings was extended from 21 days to 25 days. For rural consumers, the lock-in period or booking cycle was further increased to 45 days, compared with 25 days earlier.
Global energy disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia have raised concerns among consumers about possible fuel shortages. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to fears of supply constraints. As a result, many households have begun booking LPG cylinders earlier than usual. The Centre has urged consumers not to panic, noting that the average domestic LPG delivery cycle in India remains around two and a half days. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, acknowledged the disruption but added that India is sourcing LPG imports from multiple routes and suppliers to stabilise availability.
To discourage hoarding and ensure equitable distribution, the government introduced temporary demand-management measures. Officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the minimum gap between LPG bookings was extended from 21 days to 25 days. For rural consumers, the lock-in period or booking cycle was further increased to 45 days, compared with 25 days earlier. At the same time, refineries were directed to raise LPG production and prioritise supplies for domestic household connections. Against this backdrop, here is a guide to booking LPG cylinder refills with the major operators in India.
Bharat Gas customers can book LPG cylinder refills through several 24×7 channels, including IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, mobile applications and online platforms:
IVRS Booking: Call 7715012345 or 7718012345 from your registered mobile number to place a refill request.
SMS Booking: Send the message “LPG” to 7715012345 or 7718012345 from the registered mobile number.
WhatsApp Booking: Save 1800224344 (BPCL Smartline) in your contacts and send “Hi” or “Book” to initiate the booking process.
Mobile App: Install the Bharatgas app from the Play Store, log in using the registered mobile number and select “Refill Cylinder.”
Other Apps: Refills can also be booked through the UMANG app.
Online Services: Customers may place refill requests through the Hello BPCL mobile application or the official Bharat Gas website.
HP Gas customers can book LPG refills through several official channels:
HP Pay Mobile App: Available on Android and iOS for booking and payment.
IVRS Service: Dial 88888 23456 from your registered mobile number.
Missed Call: Give a missed call to 94936 02222 to book a refill.
WhatsApp: Send “Hi” to 92222 01122 from your registered number.
Website: Book online at www.myhpgas.in.
Mobile Apps: Refill bookings can also be made through UMANG, Amazon Pay, Paytm, PhonePe and other BBPS-enabled apps.
Customer Service Centres: Consumers may also visit nearby CSC centres for assistance.
Indane Gas customers can book LPG cylinder refills through multiple official channels:
SMS/IVRS Booking: Send “REFILL” or use the IVRS service at 7718955555 from your registered mobile number.
Missed Call Booking: Give a missed call to 8454955555 to place a refill request.
WhatsApp Booking: Send the message “REFILL” to 7588888824 from your registered mobile number.
Mobile App: Refills can also be booked through the IndianOil ONE mobile application.
Online Portal: Customers may place refill requests via the official portal https://cx.indianoil.in
Customer Helpline: The toll-free number 1800-2333-555 is available for feedback and customer support.
Emergency Helpline: In case of LPG leakage or safety emergencies, consumers can contact the national LPG emergency number 1906.
Authorities have also introduced safeguards to prevent diversion of cylinders. The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system requires consumers to provide a verification code to the delivery agent before receiving the cylinder. In case of emergencies such as gas leaks or safety concerns, consumers can contact the national LPG emergency helpline 1906, a 24-hour centralised service for LPG-related incidents.