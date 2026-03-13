/How to book your LPG cylinder quickly via call, SMS, or WhatsApp for refill – HP, BharatGas and Indane

Global energy disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia have raised concerns among consumers about possible fuel shortages. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to fears of supply constraints. As a result, many households have begun booking LPG cylinders earlier than usual. The Centre has urged consumers not to panic, noting that the average domestic LPG delivery cycle in India remains around two and a half days. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, acknowledged the disruption but added that India is sourcing LPG imports from multiple routes and suppliers to stabilise availability.