/How to become a NASA astronaut? Qualifications, professional experience, health and other requirements

NASA is gearing up for several missions that will be launched in the coming years. This includes the Artemis missions and trips to Mars. Alyssa Carson is one woman who has been preparing to take a one-way trip to Mars since a young age. NASA recently also released the list of astronauts that make up the 24th astronaut class, the space agency's first since 2021. Do you also aspire to become a NASA astronaut? Here are the basic requirements NASA asks for.