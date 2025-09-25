/How to become a NASA astronaut? Qualifications, professional experience, health and other requirements

How to become a NASA astronaut? To go to space for the American space agency, there is a certain set of qualifications that candidates need to fulfil. Even then, the selection pool is quite wide and making the cut is extremely difficult.
NASA is gearing up for several missions that will be launched in the coming years. This includes the Artemis missions and trips to Mars. Alyssa Carson is one woman who has been preparing to take a one-way trip to Mars since a young age. NASA recently also released the list of astronauts that make up the 24th astronaut class, the space agency's first since 2021. Do you also aspire to become a NASA astronaut? Here are the basic requirements NASA asks for.
First and foremost, NASA only acknowledges applications from people who are citizens of the United States. Besides the essential qualifications, candidates also need to have strong skills in leadership, teamwork, and communication. You also need to disclose your financial accounts.
The person has to have academic qualifications in the STEM field - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Education in biological science, physical science, and computer science from an accredited institution is preferred.
You also need relevant professional experience. A minimum of two years of related professional experience in a STEM field. Two years of graduate work for a doctoral degree can count as the two years of professional experience.
Graduation from a nationally recognised test pilot school program can fulfil the education requirement. Candidates also need to pass the NASA long-duration flight astronaut physicals and must possess at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet aircraft.
Physical fitness and endurance levels are a must to make the cut. Candidates must pass the physical examination required for long-duration space flight. This includes physical health standards and vision, correctable to 20/20.
Candidates undergo a rigorous selection process, and the chosen ones are designated Astronaut Candidates. They undergo a training and evaluation period lasting approximately two years.