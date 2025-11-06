LOGIN
How they manage millions every day? Top 10 largest railway stations in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 19:43 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 19:43 IST

Railway stations are vital hubs of transport and culture around the world. From New York’s Grand Central Terminal to Tokyo’s Shinjuku and Kolkata’s Howrah. These railway stations handle millions daily and showcase stunning architecture, history, and innovation in global rail travel.

Grand Central Terminal, New York
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Grand Central Terminal, New York

Grand Central Terminal holds the record for the largest railway station by number of platforms, with 44 platforms and 67 tracks spread over two underground levels. It serves over 1.25 lakh passengers daily and is an iconic landmark.​

Nagoya Station, Japan
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Nagoya Station, Japan

The largest railway station by total area, Nagoya Station covers a massive space and integrates a large shopping complex. It’s a key hub for the Central Japan Railway Company and Japan’s bullet train network.​

Shinjuku Station, Tokyo
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Shinjuku Station, Tokyo

Shinjuku Station is the world’s busiest, handling around 3.5 million passengers daily. It connects multiple rail and subway lines and has a huge commercial complex integrated with the station.​

Howrah Junction, Kolkata
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Howrah Junction, Kolkata

Howrah is the largest railway station in India by platforms, with 23 platforms and more than 750,000 passengers daily. It is the gateway to Kolkata and serves as a major travel hub in eastern India.​

Sealdah Station, Kolkata
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Sealdah Station, Kolkata

Sealdah is another large station in Kolkata, having 21 platforms and serving over 700,000 passengers daily. It manages both local and long-distance trains.​

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai

Mumbai’s famous CST is a heritage railway station with 18 platforms. It handles over 600,000 passengers daily and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.​

Beijing South Railway Station, China
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Beijing South Railway Station, China

This station covers a vast area and serves as a major high-speed rail hub in China. It accommodates millions of travellers annually with state-of-the-art facilities.​

London Waterloo, United Kingdom
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

London Waterloo, United Kingdom

Waterloo Station has 24 mainline platforms and is the busiest in the UK, serving multiple train services and millions of passengers every year.​

Tokyo Station, Japan
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Tokyo Station, Japan

Tokyo Station has 28 platforms and serves as a major terminal for Japan’s high-speed trains and city lines, playing a key role in the country’s transport system.​

Paris Gare du Nord, France
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Paris Gare du Nord, France

One of Europe’s busiest stations, Gare du Nord has 32 platforms and handles over 700,000 passengers daily, serving local, national, and international routes.​

