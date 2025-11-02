/How the world’s first aircraft carriers were born: 5 fascinating facts about their early evolution

One of the clearest examples of conversion is USS Langley (CV-1). Launched in 1912 as the collier USS Jupiter, she was converted in 1919 into the US Navy’s first aircraft carrier. Colliers were useful conversion candidates because their hulls were robust and offered large cargo holds that could be adapted into hangars. Langley proved the practicality of a flight deck, but also revealed early problems with arresting gear, deck handling and aircraft maintenance at sea.