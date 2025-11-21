/How the Tejas fighter jet stays stable at twice the speed of sound

The Tejas has no tail like normal aircraft. Instead, it uses special surfaces called elevons on the trailing edge of the wings. These elevons do two jobs at once. They move up and down to pitch the nose up or down. They also roll the aircraft left and right. By tilting the elevons at different angles, the pilot can make the aircraft do almost any manoeuvre. At high speeds, these elevons must move with extreme precision. The flight computer sends signals to move them exactly. This happens so fast that the pilot feels the aircraft responding perfectly to every command.