How the super rich around the world lost billions due to coronavirus

There was a bloodbath in the global financial markets this week due to the coronavirus outbreak affecting nations worldwide.
Some of the world's richest people lost billions. As per Bloomberg billionaire’s index, the richest 500 people of the world lost collectively $331 billion on Thursday when the global markets came crashing down. As per Forbes real-time billionaires list, here are the details:
Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani became poorer by over Rs 41, 700 crores as shares of Reliance Industries plunged 13 per cent, falling most since October 2008.
According to Forbes real-time net worth, the world's 20th richest man's net worth stood at $42.2 billion, down 11.68 per cent on Monday.
In a single day, his net worth fell by $5.6 billion, according to Forbes.
Entrepreneur and businessman Bill Gates and his business partner Paul Allen founded and built the world's largest software business, Microsoft, through technological innovation, keen business strategy and aggressive business tactics.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates wealth has declined by more than $5 billion dollars to fall below $100 billion coming down by 5.09 per cent.
One of the world's ultimate taste-makers, Bernard Arnault oversees an empire of 70 brands including Louis Vuitton and Sephora.
His luxury goods group, LVMH, posted record sales and profits in 2018.
In April 2018, he became the richest person in fashion, toppling Zara's Amancio Ortega.
Arnault's wealth decreased by $7.7 billion to $82.5 billion coming down by 8.57 per cent.
Warren Edward Buffett is an American business magnate, investor, and philanthropist, who is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
He is considered one of the most successful investors in the world and has a net worth of $88.9 billion as of December 2019, making him the fourth-wealthiest person in the world.
Ace investor Warren Buffet’s wealth has also come down by $5.2 billion totalling at $71.5 billion coming down by 6.83 per cent.
Amancio Ortega is one of the richest men in Europe and the wealthiest retailer in the world.
A pioneer in fast fashion, he cofounded Inditex, known for its Zara fashion chain, with his ex-wife Rosalia Mera in 1975.
He owns about 60 per cent of Madrid-listed Inditex, which has 8 brands, including Massimo Dutti and Pull & Bear, and 7,500 stores around the world. Ortega typically earns more than $400 million in dividends a year.
Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega saw his wealth falling by $5.2 billion to $58.8 billion, a fall of 8.17 per cent.
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an American internet entrepreneur and philanthropist.
He co-founded Facebook, Inc. and serves as its chairman, CEO and controlling shareholder.
He also co-founded and is a board member of the solar sail spacecraft development project Breakthrough Starshot. The social networking site was the most downloaded app of the decade from 2010 to 2019.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's wealth declined by $5.7 billion to $57.4 billion falling 9.05 per cent.
