How Su-57’s engines make it one of the world’s most powerful fighter jet

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 13:16 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 13:29 IST

The Su-57’s AL-41F1 engines deliver extreme thrust, vectoring control, and fuel efficiency at supersonic speeds. with future upgrades expected, these engines power Russia’s most advanced stealth fighter. Discover what makes them a game-changer in modern air combat.

Su-57's AL-41F1 engines
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Su-57's AL-41F1 engines

The Su-57's AL-41F1 engines deliver exceptional thrust-to-weight ratios, enabling sustained supersonic flight and extreme manoeuvrability. Each engine produces over 15,000 kgf of thrust, making them among the most powerful fighter engines ever built.

Advanced compressor technology
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Advanced compressor technology

Advanced compressor technology allows efficient operation across a wide speed range. The engines maintain high performance from subsonic cruise to supersonic dash, providing consistent power delivery during complex manoeuvres.

Thrust vectoring capability
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Thrust vectoring capability

Thrust vectoring capability sets the Su-57 apart. The engines can redirect exhaust flow for enhanced manoeuvrability, enabling post-stall manoeuvres and extreme angle-of-attack control that traditional fighters cannot match.

Fuel efficiency
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Fuel efficiency

Fuel efficiency at high speeds remains impressive. Unlike older designs that burn fuel rapidly during supersonic flight, the Su-57's engines maintain reasonable consumption rates, extending combat radius and mission duration.

The engines
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The engines

Reliability under extreme conditions proves crucial. The engines operate effectively in harsh environments, from Arctic cold to desert heat, maintaining performance when other systems might degrade.

Future engine developments
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Future engine developments

Future engine developments promise even greater capabilities. Rumours suggest upgraded variants with increased thrust, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced reliability for extended service life.

Combination of stealth, speed, and agility
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Combination of stealth, speed, and agility

Engines that enable the Su-57's unique combination of stealth, speed, and agility. This propulsion system forms the foundation for Russia's most advanced fighter capabilities.

