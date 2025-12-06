/How the Su-57 fighter jet handles extreme heat at Mach 2.0

At Mach 2.0, the stagnation point temperature (where air stops moving) exceeds 400 degrees Celsius. This is the theoretical maximum heating point on the aircraft. The actual skin temperature remains slightly lower due to heat dissipation. The nose cone experiences closest conditions to stagnation temperature. Understanding this physics guides engineers where to reinforce the structure. The B-58 nose reached 220 degrees Fahrenheit at Mach 2, while Concorde reached 260 Fahrenheit at the same speed.