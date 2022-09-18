How the strong US dollar can affect everyone

The buck isn’t stopping. The value of the US dollar has been on a tear for more than a year against everything from the British pound across the Atlantic to the South Korean won across the Pacific.

After rising again Friday, the dollar is near its highest level in more than two decades against a key index measuring six major currencies, including the euro and Japanese yen. Many professional investors don’t expect it to ease off anytime soon.

The dollar’s rise affects nearly everyone, even those who will never leave the US borders. Here’s a look at what’s driving the US dollar higher and what it can mean for investors and households:

(Text: Agencies)