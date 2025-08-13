/How the Rafale M and MiG‑29 K will reshape INS Vikrant’s air wing

India has signed a deal for 26 Rafale Marine fighters for its aircraft carriers (India signed a Rs 63,000 crore deal with France in April 2025 for 26 Rafale-Marine jets), as per a report by PIB, with deliveries expected from 2028 to 2029 and completion by around 2030 to 2031. This will add a second, more modern deck fighter alongside the MiG-29K, boosting both strike range and fleet air defence.