/How the Rafale M and MiG‑29 K will reshape INS Vikrant’s air wing

India to induct 26 Rafale M fighters on INS Vikrant from 2028, upgrading carrier air power alongside MiG‑29Ks. Enhanced sensors, weapons.
India has signed a deal for 26 Rafale Marine fighters for its aircraft carriers (India signed a Rs 63,000 crore deal with France in April 2025 for 26 Rafale-Marine jets), as per a report by PIB, with deliveries expected from 2028 to 2029 and completion by around 2030 to 2031. This will add a second, more modern deck fighter alongside the MiG-29K, boosting both strike range and fleet air defence.
Rafale M was chosen after landing trials at the Navy’s test facility in Goa proved it could operate from a STOBAR deck like INS Vikrant’s. This compatibility is vital for carrier operations without catapults.
Vikrant’s aircraft lifts were designed for the MiG-29K. Reports suggest the Rafale M will need small wingtip changes or special handling to fit the 10-metre-wide lifts. India and France are working on solutions as part of their induction and deck-handling trials.
Rafale M carries an AESA radar, advanced electronic warfare systems and long-range weapons such as the Meteor beyond visual range missile, extending its first shot advantage at sea. The MiG-29K uses the Zhuk ME radar with a proven maritime loadout, including Kh-31 and Kh-35 anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles and precision-guided bombs.
The MiG 29K can carry up to about 5,500 kilogrammes of weapons and is optimised for fleet air defence and anti ship missions from a STOBAR deck. Rafale M offers longer-range sensors and weapon mixes with greater multirole flexibility, enhancing strike missions and combat air patrols.
Vikrant operates a STOBAR air wing of roughly 30 aircraft, including fighters and helicopters. Adding Rafale M is expected to improve sortie rates and mission flexibility once full deck crew training, spares and weapons stocks are in place.
Rafale M will bridge the gap until India’s indigenous Twin Engine Deck deck-based fighter. A mix of MiG-29 K now and Rafale M later this decade will give Vikrant a layered air combat capability in the Indo-Pacific.