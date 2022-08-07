How the Palestinian Islamic Jihad has targeted Israel

Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 01:33 PM(IST)

Palestinian Islamic Jihad ( PIJ) is a militant group allied with Hamas, both with a background in the Muslim Brotherhood, a shared hostility to Israel.

Set up by students in Islamic University of Gaza

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the militant group Israel says is the target of its latest Gaza bombardment, is an Iran-backed group founded in 1981 and committed to armed resistance against the Jewish state.

The group initially set up by students at the Islamic University of Gaza is seen as a sister organisation to Hamas who have controlled the Palestinian enclave since 2007.

Both were born out of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist movement that was established in Egypt last century. While primarily based in Gaza, Islamic Jihad also has a strong presence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel insists the group's ties with Iran, the Jewish state's top foe, have deepened.

(Photograph:AFP)