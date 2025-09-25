/How the iPhone 17 supports sustainability and eco-friendly tech

As per Apple iPhone 17 uses recycled metals, renewable energy, and fibre packaging to lower its environmental impact. Apple’s eco-friendly design aims for zero emissions by 2030.
The iPhone 17 has been designed with sustainability at its heart, using around thirty per cent recycled materials. Apple reports this includes eighty-five per cent recycled aluminium in the body, one hundred per cent recycled cobalt in the battery, and all gold plating on circuit boards coming from recycled sources.
Apple’s new models have shifted from titanium back to aluminium for the Pro range. This move reduces the carbon footprint by up to sixty-seven per cent, since aluminium is easier to recycle and offers better heat management for the phone’s powerful processor and camera.
Sixty per cent of all manufacturing electricity for the iPhone 17 is powered by renewable energy, including wind and solar. This helps lower emissions throughout production, with Apple confirming that it avoids nearly twenty-two million tonnes of greenhouse gases each year.
Apple has eliminated almost all plastics from iPhone packaging. All boxes are made from almost hundred per cent fibre-based, recyclable papers. This supports the company’s goal to reach carbon neutrality across its operations by 2030.
The iPhone 17 is designed for easy repair and longer use. The unibody aluminium chassis allows for larger batteries while still being lightweight, helping each model run longer between charges and stay out of landfills for more years.
Apple’s supply chain is pushing for water conservation and safer chemical use. With strict standards for chemicals, the company also saved fourteen billion gallons of fresh water in 2024, reducing risk to people and nature worldwide.
As per Apple every iPhone 17 supports Apple’s vision for a smaller environmental footprint, safer materials, and a move away from mining. Apple states this product is a step towards ending reliance on mined resources and creating truly circular devices.