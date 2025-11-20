LOGIN
How the F-35 fighter jet sees through clouds, fog and darkness

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 22:21 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 22:21 IST

The F-35 uses infrared sensors, 360° cameras, and advanced radar to see through clouds, fog, and darkness. Sensor fusion gives pilots a complete view of threats in any weather, day or night. 

Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS)
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS)

The F-35's EOTS combines forward-looking infrared (FLIR) and infrared search and track (IRST) in a single sensor. It detects heat signatures from aircraft and ground targets, allowing pilots to see and track enemies through clouds, smoke, and darkness.​

Distributed Aperture System (DAS) Provides 360° Vision
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Distributed Aperture System (DAS) Provides 360° Vision

Six infrared cameras positioned around the F-35 give pilots a complete spherical view in all directions. The DAS detects missile launches, incoming threats, and other aircraft day or night, without the pilot needing to look around physically.​

Advanced Night Vision Without Goggles
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Advanced Night Vision Without Goggles

DAS video feeds directly to the pilot's helmet visor, replacing bulky night-vision goggles. Pilots can see clearly in total darkness, fog, or dust, with better visual clarity than traditional systems. Even ocean waves are visible at night during carrier landings.​​

AN/APG-81 AESA Radar Penetrates Weather
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

AN/APG-81 AESA Radar Penetrates Weather

The F-35's active electronically scanned array radar works in all weather conditions, detecting and tracking targets at long range. It operates in multiple modes for air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, unaffected by clouds or rain.​​

Sensor Fusion Combines All Data
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Sensor Fusion Combines All Data

The F-35's onboard computer automatically fuses data from EOTS, DAS, radar, and other sensors into a single, intuitive display. Pilots see a complete picture of the battlespace without manually switching between systems.​

Short-Wave Infrared for Cloud Penetration
6 / 7
(Photograph: US Air Force)

Short-Wave Infrared for Cloud Penetration

The upgraded Advanced EOTS includes short-wave infrared (SWIR), which sees through clouds better than traditional infrared. SWIR also detects shadows and reflections, improving depth perception in low-visibility conditions.​

Precision Targeting in Any Conditions
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Precision Targeting in Any Conditions

With these sensors, F-35 pilots can identify, track, and engage targets accurately regardless of weather or time of day. Laser designation and GPS coordinates are generated automatically, enabling precise strikes without visual confirmation.​

