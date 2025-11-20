LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How the F-35 fighter jet can fire at targets it cannot see

How the F-35 fighter jet can fire at targets it cannot see

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 22:21 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 22:21 IST

The F-35 uses sensor fusion, 360-degree awareness, and beyond visual range missiles to fire at unseen targets. Data links let it share targeting info with allies, acting as a battle manager. 

Sensor Fusion Creates a Complete Picture
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Sensor Fusion Creates a Complete Picture

The F-35 combines data from its AESA radar, six infrared cameras (DAS), and electro-optical targeting system (EOTS) into one display on the pilot's helmet. This gives pilots a 360-degree view of threats, even those behind or above the aircraft.​

Beyond Visual Range Missiles
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Beyond Visual Range Missiles

The F-35 carries AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles internally, which can hit targets over 100 km away using radar guidance. The jet can also carry AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles on its wings for shorter-range engagements with high off-boresight capability.​

High Off-Boresight Targeting
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

High Off-Boresight Targeting

Modern missiles like the AIM-9X can lock onto and engage targets at extreme angles—even those behind the aircraft. The F-35's sensors detect the threat, and the missile changes course after launch to intercept, removing the need to point the nose at the target.​

Data Links Enable Cooperative Targeting
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Data Links Enable Cooperative Targeting

Through Multifunction Advanced Data Link (MADL), F-35s share targeting information with other jets, ships, and ground systems. A pilot can fire at a target detected by another platform without ever seeing it themselves.​

Acting as a Battle Manager
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Acting as a Battle Manager

The F-35 can detect threats and pass precise targeting data to allied artillery, ships, or missile defence systems in real time. During exercises, F-35s have cued ground rocket artillery to strike targets identified from the air within minutes.​

Stealth Provides First Look Advantage
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Stealth Provides First Look Advantage

The F-35's low observability means it detects enemy aircraft long before being detected itself. This "first look" capability gives pilots time to assess, target, and fire before adversaries even know an F-35 is nearby.​

Longer Range Missiles
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Longer Range Missiles

The F-35B now flies with the Meteor missile, which has a range exceeding 200 km and features a ramjet engine for sustained speed. This extends the jet's ability to engage threats at even greater distances without being seen.​

Trending Photo

How the F-35 fighter jet sees through clouds, fog and darkness
7

How the F-35 fighter jet sees through clouds, fog and darkness

Why the F-35 fighter jet makes no sonic boom at certain angles
7

Why the F-35 fighter jet makes no sonic boom at certain angles

How the F-35 fighter jet can fire at targets it cannot see
7

How the F-35 fighter jet can fire at targets it cannot see

This part of the F-35 fighter jet that even pilots are not allowed to open
7

This part of the F-35 fighter jet that even pilots are not allowed to open

F-35 fighter jet maintenance secrets: How much does it really cost?
7

F-35 fighter jet maintenance secrets: How much does it really cost?