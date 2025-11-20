/How the F-35 fighter jet can fire at targets it cannot see

The F-35 uses sensor fusion, 360-degree awareness, and beyond visual range missiles to fire at unseen targets. Data links let it share targeting info with allies, acting as a battle manager.
The F-35 combines data from its AESA radar, six infrared cameras (DAS), and electro-optical targeting system (EOTS) into one display on the pilot's helmet. This gives pilots a 360-degree view of threats, even those behind or above the aircraft.
The F-35 carries AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles internally, which can hit targets over 100 km away using radar guidance. The jet can also carry AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles on its wings for shorter-range engagements with high off-boresight capability.
Modern missiles like the AIM-9X can lock onto and engage targets at extreme angles—even those behind the aircraft. The F-35's sensors detect the threat, and the missile changes course after launch to intercept, removing the need to point the nose at the target.
Through Multifunction Advanced Data Link (MADL), F-35s share targeting information with other jets, ships, and ground systems. A pilot can fire at a target detected by another platform without ever seeing it themselves.
The F-35 can detect threats and pass precise targeting data to allied artillery, ships, or missile defence systems in real time. During exercises, F-35s have cued ground rocket artillery to strike targets identified from the air within minutes.
The F-35's low observability means it detects enemy aircraft long before being detected itself. This "first look" capability gives pilots time to assess, target, and fire before adversaries even know an F-35 is nearby.
The F-35B now flies with the Meteor missile, which has a range exceeding 200 km and features a ramjet engine for sustained speed. This extends the jet's ability to engage threats at even greater distances without being seen.