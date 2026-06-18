/How the F-22 saves fuel while cruising at massive speeds

The F-22 Raptor uses advanced F119 engines and supercruise to fly past Mach 1.5 without afterburners. This saves up to 40 per cent fuel and heavily extends its combat radius.
The F-22 Raptor is designed for supercruise, meaning it can sustain supersonic speeds exceeding Mach 1.5 without using fuel-heavy afterburners. This allows the fighter to fly incredibly fast while maintaining strict fuel efficiency during long missions.
Two highly advanced Pratt & Whitney F119 turbofan engines power the aircraft, providing massive dry thrust. Built specifically for supercruise, these unique engines allow sustained supersonic flight while burning fuel at a rate comparable to conventional fourth-generation fighters flying at much slower subsonic speeds.
Conventional fighter jets must ignite their afterburners to break the sound barrier, which devours fuel at nearly three times the normal rate. By avoiding this mode, the F-22 saves up to 40 per cent of its fuel during high-speed supersonic sprints.
The aircraft features a highly optimised aerodynamic structure with internal weapon bays. By storing missiles inside rather than under the wings, it drastically reduces external drag, which prevents the engines from burning extra fuel to push through the air.
Thanks to its supercruise capability, the Raptor can quickly reach targets while keeping enough fuel for a combat radius of around 800 kilometres. It can stay in the air much longer than older jets that drain their tanks just getting to the fight.