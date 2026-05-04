/How the F-15IA compares to fifth-generation fighters

The 4.5-generation F-15IA lacks the absolute stealth of fifth-generation fighters. However, it compensates with a Mach 2.5 top speed and a 13,380-kilogramme payload, working alongside stealth jets to deliver massive firepower.
Unlike the fifth-generation F-35, the F-15IA does not feature an internal weapons bay or a radar-absorbent airframe. This traditional design places it firmly in the 4.5-generation category of combat jets.
Fifth-generation jets prioritise absolute stealth to penetrate enemy airspace undetected. The F-15IA will show up on enemy radar but relies on its advanced electronic warfare systems to actively jam incoming threats.
To maintain its stealth profile, a fifth-generation F-35 carries roughly 2,585 kilogrammes of internal weapons. In contrast, the F-15IA can carry a massive 13,380-kilogramme external payload.
The F-15IA boasts a top speed of Mach 2.5. This is significantly faster than the Mach 1.6 top speed of the F-35, allowing the older airframe to rapidly intercept targets or reposition during combat.
While older in physical design, the F-15IA utilises modern fifth-generation digital technology. This includes precise fly-by-wire flight controls and the highly powerful APG-82 radar system to track multiple targets simultaneously.
Maintaining delicate radar-absorbent materials makes fifth-generation jets highly expensive to maintain. US Air Force cost data indicates that the F-15 platform operates at a significantly lower cost per flight hour.
Military planners do not view these aircraft as rivals. In combat scenarios, the stealthy F-35 flies ahead to identify targets and securely relays the coordinates to the heavily armed F-15IA waiting safely behind.