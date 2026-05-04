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How the F-15IA compares to fifth-generation fighters

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 04, 2026, 24:04 IST | Updated: May 04, 2026, 24:04 IST

The 4.5-generation F-15IA lacks the absolute stealth of fifth-generation fighters. However, it compensates with a Mach 2.5 top speed and a 13,380-kilogramme payload, working alongside stealth jets to deliver massive firepower.

A 4.5-generation aircraft
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A 4.5-generation aircraft

Unlike the fifth-generation F-35, the F-15IA does not feature an internal weapons bay or a radar-absorbent airframe. This traditional design places it firmly in the 4.5-generation category of combat jets.

The stealth difference
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The stealth difference

Fifth-generation jets prioritise absolute stealth to penetrate enemy airspace undetected. The F-15IA will show up on enemy radar but relies on its advanced electronic warfare systems to actively jam incoming threats.

Comparing weapon payloads
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(Photograph: AFP)

Comparing weapon payloads

To maintain its stealth profile, a fifth-generation F-35 carries roughly 2,585 kilogrammes of internal weapons. In contrast, the F-15IA can carry a massive 13,380-kilogramme external payload.

Speed and interception
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(Photograph: X/@aviationdiary_)

Speed and interception

The F-15IA boasts a top speed of Mach 2.5. This is significantly faster than the Mach 1.6 top speed of the F-35, allowing the older airframe to rapidly intercept targets or reposition during combat.

Upgraded avionics
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(Photograph: X/@Israel_MOD)

Upgraded avionics

While older in physical design, the F-15IA utilises modern fifth-generation digital technology. This includes precise fly-by-wire flight controls and the highly powerful APG-82 radar system to track multiple targets simultaneously.

Financial efficiency
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Financial efficiency

Maintaining delicate radar-absorbent materials makes fifth-generation jets highly expensive to maintain. US Air Force cost data indicates that the F-15 platform operates at a significantly lower cost per flight hour.

Strategic partnership
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Strategic partnership

Military planners do not view these aircraft as rivals. In combat scenarios, the stealthy F-35 flies ahead to identify targets and securely relays the coordinates to the heavily armed F-15IA waiting safely behind.

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