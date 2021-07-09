How the B-21 Raider stealth bomber will define conventional and nuclear missions for the US Air Force

The B-21 Raider has been designed to perform long-range conventional and nuclear missions for the US Air Force and to operate in "high-end threat environment".

The US Air Force released artist rendering of the B-21 Raider which is an "artist’s interpretation of the B-21 design."

The US Air Force shows the new B-21 Raider with Edwards Air Force Base, California in the background. The B-21 Raider will reportedly be tested by the 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards Air Force base.

"Nuclear modernisation is a top priority for the Department of Defense and the Air Force, and B-21 is key to that plan,” Randall Walden, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office director, said.

According to the US Air Force, it is set to incrementally replace the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit bombers with two bomber fleet of B-21s and modified B-52s.

B-21 program is on track to deliver B-21s to the first operational base, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, in the mid-2020s, the report said.

