/ How the autoloader works on Russia’s T-90M tank

T-90M autoloader stores 22 ammunition rounds in carousel magazine positioned beneath tank turret enabling rapid ammunition selection without requiring fourth crew member according to Russian tank specifications. Additional ammunition stored separately brings total capacity to 43 rounds for main gun. Carousel design reduces turret size considerably compared traditional manual loader tanks maintaining lower tank profile.
Autoloader completes entire loading cycle within 5 to 8 seconds delivering reload speed comparable to highly trained Western tank crews requiring only single button command according to Wikipedia tank database. Combat rate of fire reaches approximately 7 rounds per minute enabling sustained fire against multiple targets.
T-90M autoloader operates through five distinct stages beginning ammunition hoisting from carousel followed by projectile loading charge loading automatic firing and stub casing ejection according to tank system documentation. Each stage occurs automatically without gunner manual intervention enabling faster engagement timings than manual crew-loaded systems.
Cassette hoist assembly retrieves ammunition from carousel and positions projectile and charge together whilst flexible metal chain rammer pushes ammunition into gun breech according to autoloader mechanical documentation. Rammer flexible design prevents ammunition damage maintaining projectile integrity during loading process preventing premature detonation.
T-90M autoloader fires multiple ammunition types including armour-piercing kinetic rounds HEAT rounds high explosive fragmentation and laser-guided anti-tank missiles with tandem warheads according to weapons system capabilities. Autoselector rapidly changes ammunition type based on gunner threat assessment enabling quick transition between targets.
After firing stub casing ejector catches spent ammunition casing rotating towards ejector port ejecting used cartridge outside tank through small roof opening according to autoloader operational documentation. Ejection occurs automatically beginning next ammunition loading cycle preventing cartridge accumulation inside tank.
Autoloader eliminates necessity fourth crew member enabling T-90M operating with only commander gunner and driver reducing crew fatigue improving combat effectiveness according to Russian tank design philosophy. Hunter-killer mode allows commander tracking targets whilst ballistic computer automatically lays gun coordinates enabling simultaneous engagement multiple targets.