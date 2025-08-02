/How Tejas Mk2’s life-support systems make it one of the safest fighter jets

Tejas Mk2 pilots now benefit from an integrated life‑support system: onboard oxygen generation, advanced anti‑G protection, AI‑assisted recovery, a pressurised cockpit and orientation sensors. These upgrades boost safety in extreme missions. Read more below.
Tejas Mk2 brings new life support systems that give better protection to pilots during demanding missions. Its integrated system includes an onboard oxygen generator, so pilots do not need to rely on ground supplies. This keeps them safer in tough conditions and lets them concentrate on flying.
OBOGS makes fresh oxygen for the pilot throughout the flight. Unlike older jets that rely on oxygen tanks needing regular refills, the Tejas Mk2 delivers steady oxygen with no delay. This boosts pilot safety and keeps the jet ready for action.
Tejas Mk2 has a modern anti-G system to protect pilots from high acceleration forces, up to plus nine G, during sharp turns or dogfights. It helps stop blackout and loss of vision during extreme flying.
If the pilot becomes unconscious, the jet’s AI can step in and take control, flying safely away from danger and recovering the aircraft if needed. This safety feature is especially important for single-engine jets like Tejas Mk2.
The Mk2 cockpit is fully pressurised and temperature controlled, keeping pilots comfortable and alert at high altitudes or in harsh weather. This helps prevent hypoxia and supports steady pilot performance.
New sensors constantly provide attitude and navigation data, which helps prevent pilots from getting disorientated during sharp moves or poor visibility, keeping them aware and safe at all times.
Tejas Mk2’s safety systems match the best in the world, including tech like Honeywell’s connected breathing regulator. These upgrades give pilots greater survival chances in emergencies, and show India’s fighter jet is truly world-class.