LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How Tejas Mk2’s life-support systems make it one of the safest fighter jets

How Tejas Mk2’s life-support systems make it one of the safest fighter jets

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 02, 2025, 16:43 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 16:43 IST

Tejas Mk2 pilots now benefit from an integrated life‑support system: onboard oxygen generation, advanced anti‑G protection, AI‑assisted recovery, a pressurised cockpit and orientation sensors. These upgrades boost safety in extreme missions. Read more below.

Advanced Life Support in Tejas Mk2
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Advanced Life Support in Tejas Mk2

Tejas Mk2 brings new life support systems that give better protection to pilots during demanding missions. Its integrated system includes an onboard oxygen generator, so pilots do not need to rely on ground supplies. This keeps them safer in tough conditions and lets them concentrate on flying.

Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS)
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS)

OBOGS makes fresh oxygen for the pilot throughout the flight. Unlike older jets that rely on oxygen tanks needing regular refills, the Tejas Mk2 delivers steady oxygen with no delay. This boosts pilot safety and keeps the jet ready for action.

Anti-G System for High Acceleration
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Anti-G System for High Acceleration

Tejas Mk2 has a modern anti-G system to protect pilots from high acceleration forces, up to plus nine G, during sharp turns or dogfights. It helps stop blackout and loss of vision during extreme flying.

AI-Assisted Emergency Recovery
4 / 7
(Photograph: HAL)

AI-Assisted Emergency Recovery

If the pilot becomes unconscious, the jet’s AI can step in and take control, flying safely away from danger and recovering the aircraft if needed. This safety feature is especially important for single-engine jets like Tejas Mk2.

Cockpit Environment Control
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Cockpit Environment Control

The Mk2 cockpit is fully pressurised and temperature controlled, keeping pilots comfortable and alert at high altitudes or in harsh weather. This helps prevent hypoxia and supports steady pilot performance.

Preventing Pilot Disorientation
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Preventing Pilot Disorientation

New sensors constantly provide attitude and navigation data, which helps prevent pilots from getting disorientated during sharp moves or poor visibility, keeping them aware and safe at all times.

A Safer Future for Pilots
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

A Safer Future for Pilots

Tejas Mk2’s safety systems match the best in the world, including tech like Honeywell’s connected breathing regulator. These upgrades give pilots greater survival chances in emergencies, and show India’s fighter jet is truly world-class.

Trending Photo

How Tejas Mk2’s life-support systems make it one of the safest fighter jets
7

How Tejas Mk2’s life-support systems make it one of the safest fighter jets

These 5 cricketers smashed fastest 10,000 Test runs - Guess the sole Indian
5

These 5 cricketers smashed fastest 10,000 Test runs - Guess the sole Indian

10 Classic Hollywood gems from before 1970 you need to watch
11

10 Classic Hollywood gems from before 1970 you need to watch

From Marut to Tejas Mk to AMCA: Inside India’s indigenous fighter jet evolution
7

From Marut to Tejas Mk to AMCA: Inside India’s indigenous fighter jet evolution

Rafale, Su‑30 to Tejas Mk1: India’s fighter jets ranked from deadliest to oldest
8

Rafale, Su‑30 to Tejas Mk1: India’s fighter jets ranked from deadliest to oldest