/How Tejas Mk2 fighter jet outsmarts enemy missiles with integrated EW technology

Tejas Mk2’s advanced electronic warfare suite detects, jams, and counters the newest air threats, giving pilots a vital survival edge. It's 360-degree warning, jammers, decoys, and teamwork with other jets make it a modern combat leader.
Tejas Mk2 will be integrated electronic warfare (EW) suite, prepares it for high-tech air battles, shielding it from the latest radars and missiles. Unlike older aircraft, all sensors and countermeasures work together, giving the pilot a real advantage in hostile skies.
Advanced radar warning receivers scan a full 360 degrees, detecting and classifying enemy radars and missiles from any direction. Pilots get instant alerts, spotting danger even from behind or below.
Tejas Mk2’s onboard jammers can confuse or “jam” enemy tracking and targeting radars. If a missile locks on, the EW suite automatically sends out signals to break the lock, making the jet much tougher to hit even for the most advanced air defences.
When threatened, the Tejas Mk2 can instantly release chaff (clouds of metal strips) to trick radar-guided missiles, and flares to distract heat-seeking missiles. These decoys fire automatically based on threat type, boosting pilot survival during close calls.
The EW suite quietly listens for enemy signals, enabling the pilot to gather intelligence without revealing their own position. This “silent” support can map enemy air defences, pick up radio chatter, and feed vital data to the jet’s sensors all without being seen.
All EW systems are fully integrated, sharing threat data, choosing the best response, and acting instantly. The pilot remains focused on flying and combat, while the suite selects and launches the right countermeasures. In formation, Tejas jets can even share threat information, keeping the entire group one step ahead.
Every mission, the EW suite records signals and responses helping the team learn and improve for next time. This digital system is upgradeable, so new features and protections can be added as threats change keeping Tejas always ready for future battles.