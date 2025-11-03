/How submarines evolved from crude hand-cranked boats to high-tech war machines

The defining leap came with the arrival of nuclear propulsion. The USS Nautilus (SSN-571), launched in 1954, became the first submarine capable of remaining submerged for months at a time. Powered by a nuclear reactor, it could travel thousands of miles without surfacing. This breakthrough allowed navies to deploy submarines for long-duration patrols and paved the way for the creation of nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarines, the ultimate strategic deterrent of the Cold War.

