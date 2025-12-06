/How Su-57 fighter jet uses infrared tricks to confuse enemy radars

Digital Radio Frequency Memory technology is the Himalayas system's core capability. The system records enemy radar pulses received by the aircraft. It then retransmits these pulses with modifications. The retransmitted pulses appear as false targets on enemy radar displays. Multiple false targets confuse the enemy into targeting decoys instead of the real aircraft. DRFM operates automatically without pilot input. The enemy radar cannot distinguish true aircraft position from the thousands of false echoes.