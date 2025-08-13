/How Su-30MKI fighter jet is able to carry over 8 tons of destructive weapons?

The Su-30MKI fighter jet carries over 8 tons of weapons because of its powerful engines, 12 versatile hardpoints, and advanced radar systems. Its arsenal includes missiles, bombs, and rockets, making it a powerful multirole jet for both air and ground missions.
The Su-30MKI is a powerful two-seat fighter jet used by the Indian Air Force. It can carry more than 8,000 kg (8 tons) of weapons, making it one of the heaviest-armed jets. With 12 hardpoints for carrying missiles, bombs, and rockets, the jet is built to take on many types of missions with heavy firepower.
The jet uses two Lyulka AL-31FP engines, each producing high thrust. These engines help the Su-30MKI carry heavy loads while flying fast and far. According to reports, this twin-engine design balances power and control, letting the jet handle large payloads without losing speed or agility.
Su-30MKI’s 12 hardpoints include wing tips, under wings, and fuselage points. These allow it to carry a mix of weapons: air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, rockets, and bombs.
The Su-30MKI can carry a wide range of weapons, such as R-77 and R-27 air-to-air missiles, Kh-29 and Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles, BrahMos cruise missiles, and laser-guided bombs like KAB-500L. This makes it flexible to attack targets in the air, on land, or at sea with precision and power.
Its powerful NIIP N011M Bars radar can search for targets up to 400 km away, which helps pilots to choose the right weapons for every mission. This jet also has electronic warfare systems and targeting computers that allow it to carry and use its heavy payload efficiently.
The Su-30MKI can carry a wide range of weapons, such as R-77 and R-27 air-to-air missiles, Kh-29 and Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles, BrahMos cruise missiles, and laser-guided bombs like KAB-500L. This makes it flexible to attack targets in the air, on land, or at sea with precision and power.
With a maximum takeoff weight of nearly 39,000 kg, including fuel and weapons, the Su-30MKI can fly over 3,000 km without refuelling. Its ability to carry a large weapons load combined with long range lets it perform long combat missions, striking enemies far away.
The large weapons capacity makes the Su-30MKI a key asset for the Indian Air Force. It can handle complex missions including air combat, ground attack, and maritime strikes.