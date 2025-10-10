/How sperm whales ram without breaking their skulls? A ploy for female attention

Sperm whales have huge, bulbous heads, and scientists have been intrigued for a long time about their purpose. Several reports suggest that the whales used their heads to ram ships and other sperm whales. According to records, the idea that their foreheads were used as battering rams cropped up after two whalers said the sea giants sank two whaling ships, the Essex in 1821 and the Ann Alexander in 1851.