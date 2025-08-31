/How small is Earth? Exploring the vast scale of galaxies, clusters and beyond

From the ground beneath our feet to the farthest reaches of intergalactic space, the universe stretches far beyond imagination. Earth, our home, is just a tiny dot in a cosmos filled with stars, planets, galaxies, and colossal clusters. Distances that defy comprehension separate us from the nearest stars, while the observable universe spans billions of light-years. Exploring this cosmic scale reveals not only the fragility of our planet but also the staggering immensity of everything beyond, offering a perspective that challenges our understanding of space, time, and our place in the universe.