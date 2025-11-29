/How Russia’s S-500 can protect India from China’s hypersonic missiles

Unlike ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons shift direction rapidly. The S-500’s new-generation radars use fast-processing AESA-class architecture, enabling real-time tracking of high-speed, high-manoeuvre threats that older radars struggle to follow.
China already deploys hypersonic systems like the DF-17, which travel at Mach-5+ and make sharp manoeuvres. The S-500 Prometey is designed from the ground up to detect, track, and intercept such ultra-fast threats, something older systems were never built to handle.
Hypersonic glide vehicles spend much of their flight path in the upper atmosphere and near-space corridor. The S-500 can engage targets at altitudes up to 200 km, allowing interceptions during the glide phase — long before the weapon drops into denser air.
India’s existing defence includes the S-400, indigenous BMD systems and long-range surveillance radars. The S-500 would form the uppermost layer, covering threats in near-space, completing a three-tier missile defence shield against aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and now hypersonic weapons.
China fields several ballistic missiles, including DF-21, DF-26 and DF-31 variants. The S-500 can intercept such missiles during the mid-course, when they travel outside the lower atmosphere. This provides India with more engagement windows and higher success probability.
Hypersonic or long-range missiles would likely target India’s command centres, nuclear infrastructure, airbases, naval hubs and major metros. With its long range and high altitude coverage, the S-500 can defend large geographical areas and high-value assets simultaneously.
China is investing heavily in hypersonic weapons, fractional orbital bombardment systems (FOBS) and next-gen missile tech. The S-500 offers India a way to future-proof its strategic defence by countering the fastest and most complex weapons currently in development.