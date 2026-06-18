LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How Russia and the US design their military helicopters so differently

How Russia and the US design their military helicopters so differently

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 14:02 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 14:02 IST

US and Russian military helicopters feature vastly different designs. America relies on digital sensors and hovering tactics, while Russia builds fast, heavily armoured flying artillery.

Over 300 km/h Speed
1 / 5
(Photograph: AI Generated)

Over 300 km/h Speed

Russian helicopters like the Mi-24 Hind are built for high-speed assault, flying at over 300 kilometres per hour. They rely on speed and raw firepower, acting as heavy flying artillery that rushes through enemy lines. The engineering focuses on fast, aggressive thrust rather than hovering.

100 Per Cent Digital
2 / 5
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

100 Per Cent Digital

American helicopters like the AH-64 Apache are designed as highly sophisticated flying computers. They prioritise advanced digital sensors, allowing them to hover behind cover and snipe targets from a safe distance. The focus is entirely on precision, situational awareness, and guided missiles.

Defends 12.7 mm Fire
3 / 5
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Defends 12.7 mm Fire

Russian engineers construct their attack helicopters with heavy titanium armour, making them incredibly rugged. The Mi-35 features a titanium tub that protects pilots from 12.7 mm gunfire and explosive rounds. This makes them highly durable in chaotic, close-combat battlefield conditions.

8 Troop Capacity Limits
4 / 5
(Photograph: AI Generated)

8 Troop Capacity Limits

Unlike pure attack platforms, many Russian helicopters are uniquely designed to double as infantry transports. A standard Mi-24 can carry up to eight fully armed soldiers while providing heavy fire support. The US strictly separates these roles, keeping attack and transport duties 100 per cent distinct.

300 Mile Combat Range
5 / 5
(Photograph: AI Generated)

300 Mile Combat Range

The US Apache features a combat range of around 300 miles and can fly for two and a half hours. It uses a single, highly advanced 30mm chain gun linked directly to the pilot's helmet display. This fine-tuned engineering ensures every single shot is digitally tracked and pinpoint accurate.

Trending Photo

Business Proposal to Crash Landing on You: These k-drama couples who deserve their own spin-offs
8

Business Proposal to Crash Landing on You: These k-drama couples who deserve their own spin-offs

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan T20Is
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan T20Is

Ahead of Cocktail 2: Here's why the first film featuring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty still feels fresh after 14 years
8

Ahead of Cocktail 2: Here's why the first film featuring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty still feels fresh after 14 years

Why the F-22 body handles intense air pressure so well
5

Why the F-22 body handles intense air pressure so well

How the F-22 balances extreme speed with long-range fuel storage
5

How the F-22 balances extreme speed with long-range fuel storage