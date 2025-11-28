/How radiation may have transformed 3I/ATLAS over billions of years?

Even though radiation changes the outer layers, the deeper interior remains relatively untouched. That means 3I/ATLAS carries two types of information:

A radiation-processed shell, telling the story of its long journey through interstellar space

and a preserved core, offering clues about the chemical environment in the system where it formed

Studying both layers makes 3I/ATLAS a rare scientific archive, a body shaped by two different histories: its birth around another star and its long, lonely voyage through the galaxy.