/How powerful is the USS Gerald R. Ford? 7 facts about the world’s largest aircraft carrier

Commissioned in 2017, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) represents the most extensive redesign of a US aircraft carrier in over forty years. It is often referred to a ‘the most capable, adaptable, and lethal combat platform in the world’. Named after the 38th President of the United States, it is the lead ship of the Ford-class carriers, intended to supplement and eventually replace the Nimitz-class fleet while anchoring American naval dominance well into the mid-21st century. Here are seven most interesting facts about the carrier:

