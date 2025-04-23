How powerful is Mirage 2000 fighter jet which India used for surgical strikes in 2019?

The Dassault Mirage 2000 is a French-made, single-engine, multirole delta-wing jet developed in the late 1970s by Dassault Aviation. It stands out for its speed, precision, and maneuverability.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) used 12 Mirage 2000s in a precision strike following the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. Targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp, the IAF dropped multiple bombs, with estimated casualties of around 300 terrorists.
Equipped with advanced fly-by-wire (FBW) technology, the Mirage 2000 offers highly responsive handling. Its SNECMA M53-P2 turbofan engine powers it to speeds of up to 2,333 km/h and operational altitudes up to 60,000 ft.
Armed with two 30mm DEFA cannons, the Mirage 2000 can carry up to 6,300 kg of payload. It supports air-to-air missiles like MICA, Magic II, and Super 530D, and air-to-ground options such as laser-guided bombs, SCALP cruise missiles, and AM39 Exocet anti-ship missiles.
During the 1999 Kargil War, the Mirage 2000 was deployed under Operation Safed Sagar. Its first sortie was flown on May 30, supporting Indian ground troops with precision strikes in difficult terrain.
The Mirage 2000-5 variant features RDY radar capable of detecting fighter-sized targets at ranges of 100–120 km. With nine hard points, it carries a wide array of weapons and fuel tanks, enhancing its multirole capabilities.
Dassault Aviation, the French aerospace giant behind the Mirage 2000, also manufactures the Rafale. Since its first flight in 1970, this fourth-generation jet continues to serve in the air forces of about nine countries.