How powerful is Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet? Understanding its capabilities, power, features and more

7 /8

The F-35 first flew in 2006 and entered service with the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B in July 2015, followed by the U.S. Air Force F-35A in August 2016 and the U.S. Navy F-35C in February 2019. With its advanced stealth features it can be declared the world’s most powerful aircraft engine and the most advanced radar. Further, the F-35 stands out as the world’s only fifth-generation fighter jet capable of carrying nuclear bombs, beating other warplanes like F-22, J-20, and Su-57.