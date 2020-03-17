How much will the IPL 2020 lose if it gets shelved due to COVID-19?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended till April 15 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. But what if it gets cancelled due to the global pandemic? Who will incur greater losses?

Board of Control for Cricket in India

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India stands to lose the most if Indian Premier League this year gets shelved due to the ongoing global pandemic.

The Indian board earns ₹4000 crores through broadcasters and central sponsors in every IPL season.

Then they pay the franchises ₹2,000 crores with a proportion of 50:50.

If the season gets cancelled, BCCI will lose it's ₹2000 crores.

(Photograph:Reuters)