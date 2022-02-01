How much tax is imposed on cryptocurrency in different countries worldwide?

United Kingdom

In Britain, the capital gains tax rates for disposing cryptocurrencies are 20 per cent for higher and additional rate taxpayers and 10 per cent for basic rate taxpayers (but this depends on your overall taxable income, the size of the gain, and your deducted allowances, as you’ll pay 20 per cent on any amount above the basic tax rate). The tax-free allowance for capital gains tax is $16,610.

