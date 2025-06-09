/French Open 2025 prize money revealed: How much did Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and runners-up take home?

Published: Jun 09, 2025, 18:16 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 18:16 IST
Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff won big money at the French Open 2025. Here's how much prize money the winners and runners-up Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka earned.
1 / 5
(Photograph:Roland Garros)
Champions of Roland-Garros 2025
Carlos Alcaraz won the men’s singles title at the French Open 2025, while Coco Gauff lifted the women’s singles crown. Both players demonstrated remarkable determination and skill in their thrilling finals. Let's have a look at the prize money awarded to the champions and the runners-up.
2 / 5
(Photograph:Roland Garros)
Carlos Alcaraz – Men’s Singles winner
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won his second French Open and fifth Grand Slam title after beating Jannik Sinner in a classic five-set thriller. He took home US $2.91 million (INR 24.94 crore) for his brilliant victory on Philippe Chatrier Court.
3 / 5
(Photograph:Roland Garros)
Jannik Sinner – Men’s Singles Runners-up
Italy’s Jannik Sinner reached his maiden French Open final and had three championship points to win the title but fell short against Alcaraz. Despite the loss, he earned US $1.45 million (INR 12.47 crore) for his strong performance in the final.
4 / 5
(Photograph:Roland Garros)
Coco Gauff – Women’s Singles winner
American Tennis star Coco Gauff won her second grand slam title by beating Aryna Sabalenka. She rallied back after losing the first set to win the French Open 2025, receiving US $2.91 million (INR 24.94 crore) in prize money.
5 / 5
(Photograph:Roland Garros)
Aryna Sabalenka – Women’s Singles Runners-up
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka was chasing her first French Open title but finished as runner-up after a tough loss to Gauff. Her efforts in the title clash earned her US $1.45 million (INR 12.47 crore) as the second-place prize