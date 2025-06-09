LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /French Open 2025 prize money revealed: How much did Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and runners-up take home?

French Open 2025 prize money revealed: How much did Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and runners-up take home?

Umang
Edited By Umang
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 18:16 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 18:16 IST

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff won big money at the French Open 2025. Here's how much prize money the winners and runners-up Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka earned.

Champions of Roland-Garros 2025
1 / 5
(Photograph:Roland Garros)

Champions of Roland-Garros 2025

Carlos Alcaraz won the men’s singles title at the French Open 2025, while Coco Gauff lifted the women’s singles crown. Both players demonstrated remarkable determination and skill in their thrilling finals. Let's have a look at the prize money awarded to the champions and the runners-up.
Carlos Alcaraz – Men’s Singles winner
2 / 5
(Photograph:Roland Garros)

Carlos Alcaraz – Men’s Singles winner

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won his second French Open and fifth Grand Slam title after beating Jannik Sinner in a classic five-set thriller. He took home US $2.91 million (INR 24.94 crore) for his brilliant victory on Philippe Chatrier Court.
Jannik Sinner – Men’s Singles Runners-up
3 / 5
(Photograph:Roland Garros)

Jannik Sinner – Men’s Singles Runners-up

Italy’s Jannik Sinner reached his maiden French Open final and had three championship points to win the title but fell short against Alcaraz. Despite the loss, he earned US $1.45 million (INR 12.47 crore) for his strong performance in the final.
Coco Gauff – Women’s Singles winner
4 / 5
(Photograph:Roland Garros)

Coco Gauff – Women’s Singles winner

American Tennis star Coco Gauff won her second grand slam title by beating Aryna Sabalenka. She rallied back after losing the first set to win the French Open 2025, receiving US $2.91 million (INR 24.94 crore) in prize money.
Aryna Sabalenka – Women’s Singles Runners-up
5 / 5
(Photograph:Roland Garros)

Aryna Sabalenka – Women’s Singles Runners-up

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka was chasing her first French Open title but finished as runner-up after a tough loss to Gauff. Her efforts in the title clash earned her US $1.45 million (INR 12.47 crore) as the second-place prize

Trending Photo

Dhanush’s Kalam to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: Upcoming movies to watch out for
6

Dhanush’s Kalam to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: Upcoming movies to watch out for

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Roles and responsibilities of Indian astronaut on Axiom Mission 4
7

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Roles and responsibilities of Indian astronaut on Axiom Mission 4

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 14-day Ax-4 mission to conduct around 60 scientific experiments from 31 countries
7

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 14-day Ax-4 mission to conduct around 60 scientific experiments from 31 countries

French Open 2025 prize money revealed: How much did Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and runners-up take home?
5

French Open 2025 prize money revealed: How much did Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and runners-up take home?

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Axiom Mission 4 marks a new era in global space exploration
7

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Axiom Mission 4 marks a new era in global space exploration