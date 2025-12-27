/How much modern air-to-air missiles used by fighter jets cost

Modern air-to-air missiles cost $380,000 to $2.2 million per unit depending on range and guidance system. A fully armed fighter jet carries $4 to $17 million in weaponry, reflecting advanced technology and manufacturing complexity.
The AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II costs approximately $381,000 to $472,000 depending on service and year of procurement. These short-range heat-seeking missiles provide close-in dogfighting capability for fighter jets. Despite lower costs than long-range weapons, individual Sidewinder missiles still represent significant military expense items.
The AIM-120D AMRAAM costs approximately $1.37 million per unit in recent defence contracts. Export variants command even higher prices reaching $2.42 million per missile. These active radar-guided weapons provide long-range striking capability, justifying premium pricing through advanced guidance and autonomous operation features.
The MBDA METEOR beyond-visual-range missile costs approximately €2 million (about $2.2 million) per unit. This European weapon represents the most expensive air-to-air missile currently in service. Higher costs reflect advanced ramjet propulsion enabling superior range and energy retention compared to conventional rocket-powered missiles.
Short-range missiles: $380,000 to $470,000. Medium-range AMRAAM variants: $1 to $1.4 million. European long-range METEOR: $2.2 million. Indigenous systems offer lower costs-India's Astra Mk-I costs approximately $1 million per unit. Procurement scale, development maturity and technology sophistication drive pricing differences between missile types.
A single fighter jet carrying four short-range and four long-range missiles represents approximately $4 to $5 million in ammunition alone. Typhoon and Rafale jets equipped with eight METEOR missiles exceed $17.6 million in missile cost. These ammunition expenses often exceed the cost of many other military platforms, illustrating modern air power's capital-intensive nature.
Pentagon contracts for AIM-120D missiles valued at $3.5 billion demonstrate bulk purchasing power reducing unit costs. Procurement of 140 missiles through a $192 million contract calculated to approximately $1.37 million per unit. Larger orders enable manufacturing efficiencies and volume discounts unavailable to individual nations or smaller procurement quantities.
Advancing missile complexity, ramjet propulsion, autonomous guidance and sensor fusion technology continue increasing unit costs. Future beyond-visual-range missiles may exceed $3 million per unit. Air forces balance purchasing expensive advanced missiles against quantity, potentially reducing total missile loadout per fighter jet to contain escalating ammunition costs within defence budgets.