How much modern air-to-air missiles used by fighter jets cost

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 28, 2025, 24:53 IST | Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 24:53 IST

Modern air-to-air missiles cost $380,000 to $2.2 million per unit depending on range and guidance system. A fully armed fighter jet carries $4 to $17 million in weaponry, reflecting advanced technology and manufacturing complexity.

AIM-9X Sidewinder Short-Range Missile Cost
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II costs approximately $381,000 to $472,000 depending on service and year of procurement. These short-range heat-seeking missiles provide close-in dogfighting capability for fighter jets. Despite lower costs than long-range weapons, individual Sidewinder missiles still represent significant military expense items.

AIM-120 AMRAAM Medium-Range Missile Cost
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The AIM-120D AMRAAM costs approximately $1.37 million per unit in recent defence contracts. Export variants command even higher prices reaching $2.42 million per missile. These active radar-guided weapons provide long-range striking capability, justifying premium pricing through advanced guidance and autonomous operation features.

METEOR Long-Range European Missile Cost
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The MBDA METEOR beyond-visual-range missile costs approximately €2 million (about $2.2 million) per unit. This European weapon represents the most expensive air-to-air missile currently in service. Higher costs reflect advanced ramjet propulsion enabling superior range and energy retention compared to conventional rocket-powered missiles.

Comparison of Global Missile Prices
(Photograph: AI)

Short-range missiles: $380,000 to $470,000. Medium-range AMRAAM variants: $1 to $1.4 million. European long-range METEOR: $2.2 million. Indigenous systems offer lower costs-India's Astra Mk-I costs approximately $1 million per unit. Procurement scale, development maturity and technology sophistication drive pricing differences between missile types.

Total Weapon Load Cost Per Fighter Jet
(Photograph: AI)

A single fighter jet carrying four short-range and four long-range missiles represents approximately $4 to $5 million in ammunition alone. Typhoon and Rafale jets equipped with eight METEOR missiles exceed $17.6 million in missile cost. These ammunition expenses often exceed the cost of many other military platforms, illustrating modern air power's capital-intensive nature.

Bulk Purchase Contracts and Unit Cost Reductions
(Photograph: AI)

Pentagon contracts for AIM-120D missiles valued at $3.5 billion demonstrate bulk purchasing power reducing unit costs. Procurement of 140 missiles through a $192 million contract calculated to approximately $1.37 million per unit. Larger orders enable manufacturing efficiencies and volume discounts unavailable to individual nations or smaller procurement quantities.

Future Missile Costs and Affordability Challenges
(Photograph: AI)

Advancing missile complexity, ramjet propulsion, autonomous guidance and sensor fusion technology continue increasing unit costs. Future beyond-visual-range missiles may exceed $3 million per unit. Air forces balance purchasing expensive advanced missiles against quantity, potentially reducing total missile loadout per fighter jet to contain escalating ammunition costs within defence budgets.

