/How much it costs to fly a military helicopter per hour

Military helicopters are extremely expensive. Costs range from about $3,000 per hour for a Blackhawk to over $5,000 for an Apache, while heavy-lift Chinooks can exceed £24,000 per hour, driven by fuel, maintenance, crews and complex systems.
Apache AH-64 attack helicopter costs United States military 5,171 dollars per hour to operate including fuel maintenance crew training and spare parts according to Department of Defence budget analysis. Earlier British Defence Ministry assessment 2007 calculated Apache costs reaching 46,000 pounds per hour when including all funded flying requirements. Cost variation reflects different accounting methodologies and operational requirements across nations.
UH-60 Blackhawk transport helicopter carrying up to twelve troops costs 3,116 dollars per flying hour making it more economical than Apache attack systems. Navy version MH-60R Seahawk costs 14,555 dollars per hour due to additional submarine hunting electromagnetic warfare and anti-surface combat systems. Helicopter cost per hour increases substantially when equipped with advanced sensor systems.
CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift transport helicopter costs British Army 24,000 pounds per flying hour providing relatively economical operation compared to Apache systems. Chinook tandem-rotor design carries 11,000 kilograms payload performing troop movement heavy equipment transport and combat support missions. Cost per hour reflects dual turboshaft engine operation and specialised cargo systems.
Apache helicopter requires approximately 35 hours of maintenance for every single hour of flight time creating substantial support burden on military aviation budgets. Earlier contract specified 20 hours maintenance per flight hour but maintenance requirement doubled since Apache introduction 1980s. High maintenance demand reflects complex avionics weapons systems and airframe requirements.
Apache helicopter maintenance costs alone reach approximately 6,000 dollars per flying hour before fuel armament or actual flying time expenses according to maintenance crew analysis. This figure solely covers preventative maintenance required keeping aircraft airworthy before engines start. Fuel armament and operational costs add significant additional expense to total flying hour calculation.
Military helicopter operating costs expected reducing through next-generation materials reducing maintenance requirements autonomous flight systems decreasing crew requirements and integrated logistics systems improving spare parts availability. Advanced manufacturing techniques composite materials and predictive maintenance software promise reducing 35-hour maintenance ratio. Future rotorcraft platforms targeting 50 per cent operating cost reduction through design innovation.