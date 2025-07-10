/How much fuel does the IAF’s Jaguar fighter jet use per mission?

On Wednesday, a twin‑seat Jaguar trainer of the IAF crashed near Bhanoda village in Rajasthan’s Churu district during a routine training mission, killing both pilots. It was the third Jaguar crash this year, following incidents in March and April, prompting fresh scrutiny over the fleet’s safety and ageing systems. This context is critical when examining the Jaguar’s performance, especially its fuel use per mission. The SEPECAT Jaguar is a twin-engine ground-attack aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force since the late 1970s. Used mainly for deep penetration strikes, close air support and maritime attack, the Jaguar remains in frontline service even after four decades.