/How much fuel does HAL Tejas fighter jet consume?

Fuel consumption for any combat aircraft varies widely based on power setting (cruise, afterburner, combat manoeuvres), altitude, payload, and external tank drag. For the Tejas, no publicly available detailed figure exists for “litres per hour” at various settings. However, comparison sources suggest that, relative to its contemporaries, Tejas has a shorter endurance. Thus, while we know how much fuel it can carry, the rate at which that fuel is used during an average mission is not clearly published in open-source material.