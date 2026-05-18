/How much fuel does a car AC use in 1 hour?

Running your car's air conditioning consumes between 0.2 and 0.8 litres of fuel per hour, increasing your overall petrol or diesel consumption by up to 10 per cent.
The air conditioning compressor is driven directly by the car's engine. Transport researchers explain that turning the AC on immediately increases the engine's mechanical workload, causing a noticeable spike in fuel consumption.
So, how much fuel does it actually use? Automotive data from Kwik Fit indicates that running your car's air conditioning consumes between 0.2 and 0.4 litres of fuel per hour in standard conditions.
The size of your vehicle plays a massive role. While small hatchbacks burn around 0.2 litres an hour, larger SUVs with bigger cabins and more powerful compressors can easily drain up to 0.8 litres of petrol per hour.
When calculating your overall mileage, the AC has a heavy impact. Motoring experts at the RAC note that using your air conditioning consistently can increase your total fuel consumption by 8 to 10 per cent over a journey.
Sitting in a parked car with the AC blasting is highly inefficient. Transport engineers warn that idling with the climate control set to maximum burns expensive fuel while delivering absolutely zero miles to the gallon.
Despite the fuel drain, using the AC is sometimes the cheaper option. At speeds over 50 mph, driving with windows open creates massive aerodynamic drag that burns far more petrol than simply running the air conditioning.
A poorly maintained AC forces the compressor to overwork. Mechanics advise that regularly replacing cabin filters and regassing the refrigerant ensures the system cools quickly and uses the absolute minimum amount of fuel.