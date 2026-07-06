/How much fuel does a B-52 bomber drink in comparison to your car?

The B-52 Stratofortress burns roughly 3,300 gallons of jet fuel every single hour. That is not a typo. Here is what that number actually means when you compare it to everyday life.
The B-52 carries up to 312,197 pounds of fuel — roughly 46,000 gallons — spread across its wings and fuselage. That is the equivalent of filling about 1,540 average car fuel tanks simultaneously before a single mission even begins.
At cruise speed, the B-52's eight Pratt & Whitney turbofan engines collectively burn approximately 3,300 gallons of jet fuel per hour. Your average family car uses around 2 gallons per hour of highway driving. The B-52 burns 1,650 times more.
A typical B-52 mission runs anywhere from 10 to 47 hours. At 3,300 gallons per hour, a 24-hour mission consumes approximately 79,200 gallons — enough to fuel a small Indian town's diesel generators for several weeks.
Jet fuel for one B-52 flight hour costs around $10,000 at current military fuel prices. Over a 24-hour mission that is $240,000 in fuel alone — before factoring in crew, maintenance, weapons, or ground support.
If your car got 30 miles per gallon and you drove the same fuel a B-52 burns in one hour, you would cover roughly 99,000 miles — about four times around the Earth. At normal daily driving, that would take you 15 years.
Because full tanks burn out fast at high power, the B-52 depends entirely on aerial refuelling for ultra-long missions. Without KC-135 tankers meeting it mid-air, the longest possible unrefuelled range drops to around 8,800 miles — still enormous, but not global.
The US Air Force operates 76 B-52s. If all flew simultaneously for 24 hours, total fuel consumption would exceed 6 million gallons — roughly what a mid-sized oil refinery produces in a day. The B-52 is not just a bomber. It is a flying fuel economy problem.