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How much does one F-15IA really cost?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 03, 2026, 23:43 IST | Updated: May 03, 2026, 23:43 IST

While the base flyaway cost of a modern F-15 is around $90 million, Israel's $8.6 billion contract pushes the F-15IA's actual price to roughly $344 million per jet. This includes custom technology, spare parts, and long-term maintenance.

The massive Boeing contract
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(Photograph: X/@aviationdiary_)

The massive Boeing contract

In December 2025, the US Department of Defense confirmed an $8.6 billion contract with Boeing for the F-15 Israel Program. This firm-fixed-price agreement covers the delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft with an option to purchase 25 more.

The actual per-jet cost
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(Photograph: X/@aviationdiary_)

The actual per-jet cost

When dividing the total contract value by the initial 25 aircraft, the overall program cost equates to roughly $344 million per jet. According to aviation experts, this covers far more than just the physical airframe.

The base flyaway cost
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(Photograph: X/@aviationdiary_)

The base flyaway cost

The base price of the jet itself is much lower than the overarching program cost. Based on US Air Force budgets for the closely related F-15EX, the pure 'flyaway cost' of the bare aircraft sits between $90 million and $94 million.

Israeli-specific modifications
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(Photograph: X/@Israel_MOD)

Israeli-specific modifications

A major reason for the inflated export price is the integration of sovereign technology. Israel heavily modifies the F-15IA with its own advanced electronic warfare suites and custom weapon systems, drastically driving up engineering costs.

The complete support package
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(Photograph: AFP)

The complete support package

The $344 million unit price includes a comprehensive, long-term support network. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency notes the package bundles spare engines, AESA radars, navigation pods, and years of maintenance logistics.

Reduced operating costs
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Reduced operating costs

Despite the steep initial price tag, the F-15IA is engineered for long-term economic efficiency. Defence analysts report that upgraded engines and modern fly-by-wire avionics deliver a 25 per cent decrease in operating costs per flight hour.

A strategic investment
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A strategic investment

For the Israeli Air Force, the immense financial investment is easily justified by the aircraft's capabilities. Paying for a 13,381-kilogramme payload and a 4,000-kilometre combat range ensures overwhelming air superiority in the Middle East for decades to come.

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