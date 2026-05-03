How much does one F-15IA really cost?

While the base flyaway cost of a modern F-15 is around $90 million, Israel's $8.6 billion contract pushes the F-15IA's actual price to roughly $344 million per jet. This includes custom technology, spare parts, and long-term maintenance.
In December 2025, the US Department of Defense confirmed an $8.6 billion contract with Boeing for the F-15 Israel Program. This firm-fixed-price agreement covers the delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft with an option to purchase 25 more.
When dividing the total contract value by the initial 25 aircraft, the overall program cost equates to roughly $344 million per jet. According to aviation experts, this covers far more than just the physical airframe.
The base price of the jet itself is much lower than the overarching program cost. Based on US Air Force budgets for the closely related F-15EX, the pure 'flyaway cost' of the bare aircraft sits between $90 million and $94 million.
A major reason for the inflated export price is the integration of sovereign technology. Israel heavily modifies the F-15IA with its own advanced electronic warfare suites and custom weapon systems, drastically driving up engineering costs.
The $344 million unit price includes a comprehensive, long-term support network. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency notes the package bundles spare engines, AESA radars, navigation pods, and years of maintenance logistics.
Despite the steep initial price tag, the F-15IA is engineered for long-term economic efficiency. Defence analysts report that upgraded engines and modern fly-by-wire avionics deliver a 25 per cent decrease in operating costs per flight hour.
For the Israeli Air Force, the immense financial investment is easily justified by the aircraft's capabilities. Paying for a 13,381-kilogramme payload and a 4,000-kilometre combat range ensures overwhelming air superiority in the Middle East for decades to come.