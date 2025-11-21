/How much does a HAL Tejas cost? Inside the price tag of India’s fighter jet that crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025

The cost per unit depends significantly on variant and fit-out. For example:

The export reference of US$43 million (Rs 360–400 crore) is for a more basic fit-out.

The 2025 contract deals with the Mk 1A variant which has higher indigenous content (64 per cent), improved radar (UTTAM AESA), enhanced weapons-capability, and twin-seat trainers included.

These differences drive up cost per unit.