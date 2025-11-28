Modern fighter jets use AI for takeoff stability because intentional instability designs require constant computer correction. Gripen E, X-62A, and X-BAT demonstrate fully autonomous flight operations with AI augmentation systems.
Modern fighter jets deliberately use relaxed stability designs for better manoeuvrability. This means pilots cannot control the aircraft manually computers must make thousands of corrections per second to keep it stable.
Fly-by-wire systems with AI continuously evaluate aircraft state using GPS, airspeed sensors, and inertial measurement units, adjusting control surfaces millisecond by millisecond. Without this, takeoff becomes impossible.
In May 2025, Saab's Gripen E completed its first flight with Helsing's "Centaur" AI agent integrated into the fighter. The AI software handled stabilisation during takeoff and landing without pilot intervention.
The U.S. Air Force's X-62A modified F-16 flies itself autonomously using Hivemind software. It executed automatic takeoffs, landings, and even dogfights without human pilot input in 2024 trials.
Shield AI unveiled the X-BAT in October 2025, an AI-piloted VTOL fighter reaching 50,000 feet with a 2,000-nautical-mile range. The aircraft uses Hivemind autonomous core for stabilisation and control.
AI autopilot systems handle takeoff and landing the most accident-prone phases of flight. AI responds in milliseconds compared to human reaction times of 300+ milliseconds.
AI systems combine weather, terrain, and traffic data to predict turbulence and adjust flight paths automatically. This reduces pilot workload and improves safety during challenging weather takeoffs.
Less stable aircraft respond faster to control inputs, requiring smaller deflections and reduced drag. This increases speed and agility, giving fighters tactical advantage in combat.
AI uses camera systems to identify runways, obstacles, and visual cues for precision landing guidance. Computer vision eliminates pilot dependence on traditional navigation aids.
AI-controlled fighters can operate in autonomous swarms, executing complex coordinated takeoffs and formation manoeuvres without pilot-to-pilot communication or ground control stations.