How military controls Myanmar's lucrative mines, banks and oil sectors

Since 2011, the disaster-prone jade industry has remained "controlled by a network of military elites, drug lords and their cronies", according to NGO Global Witness.

Myanmar's ruling junta's vested interests

Mines, banks, petroleum, agriculture, tourism: Myanmar's ruling junta has vested interests in large swathes of the country's economy, providing it a colossal -- and closely guarded -- fortune that the United States has targeted with sanctions.

After last week's coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi -- and the subsequent protest crackdown -- calls have grown for international penalties.

On Thursday, the United States slapped sanctions on the country's top brass. President Joe Biden said his administration was cutting off military leaders' access to $1 billion in funds in the US, while the Treasury Department blocked any US assets and transactions with 10 current or former military officials held responsible for the February 1 coup.

(Photograph:AFP)