/How many wars has US fought in the middle east since 2000? A look at the 7 major conflicts

Following weeks of military build-up and rising tensions, the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian military targets on February 28, 2026, marking a major escalation in the region. The stated aim was to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions and weaken its military capabilities. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes on US positions and regional infrastructure, while allied groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi forces in Yemen intensified attacks on Israel, widening the conflict. In response to which, Israel targeted Hezbollah terror networks and infrastructures in Lebanon. The escalation followed a shorter clash in June 2025, often referred to as the “Twelve-Day War”. The crisis resulted in Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over oil supplies and food security. A temporary two-week ceasefire was announced on April 2026, however, it shifted into a tense naval blockade. After the Islamabad talks failed on 12 April, the US blocked Iranian ports. Tensions and military deployments remain high as Iran declared on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is 100 per cent operational for all commercial vessels again.