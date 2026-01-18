How many unrest has Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei survived? Can he quell the protests this time?

Despite massive pressure from the US on leadership change, a pro-government rally was held in Tehran last week, with Khamenei sharing pictures and videos of the massive rally on X profile. It sent signals around the world that Khamenei's leadership is not as weak as it looks from the anti-government rallies, covered extensively by Western media. In what was surely a show of strength, Khamenei sent a message to the US that many will back the regime if the US attacks