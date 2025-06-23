/How many times has the US used the B-2 bomber? Every mission explained

The B-2 Spirit is a long-range stealth bomber built by Northrop Grumman. Known for its unique flying wing design, the B-2 is difficult to detect by radar and can travel more than 11,000 kilometres without needing to refuel. Here's all the times US B-2 bomber gone to war:
Kosovo: B-2’s first combat mission in 1999
The B-2 made its first appearance in war during NATO’s Operation Allied Force in the former Yugoslavia. Flying straight from Missouri in the United States to Serbia and back, these bombers carried out precision attacks on key Serbian targets including airfields and command centres. Each mission lasted more than 30 hours, proving the aircraft’s endurance and global reach.
Afghanistan: Striking Taliban targets in 2001–2002
In the early phase of the war in Afghanistan, B-2 bombers were used to destroy Taliban bunkers, training camps, and cave hideouts. These missions also started in the US, with mid-air refuelling allowing them to reach their targets without stopping. The missions showed the aircraft’s ability to project power far beyond American shores.
Iraq: Opening strikes in 2003
B-2 bombers played a key role during the initial strikes of the Iraq War in March 2003. They dropped bunker-buster bombs on suspected command sites and missile facilities linked to Saddam Hussein. These strikes were crucial in damaging Iraq’s early air defences and leadership structure.
Libya: Surprise attacks in 2011
During NATO’s Operation Odyssey Dawn, three B-2 bombers were flown from the US to Libya. They targeted airfields and fortified aircraft shelters, helping to impose a no-fly zone within hours. The unexpected assault weakened Libya’s air capabilities and played a key role in the military operation.
Syria: Unconfirmed strikes on ISIS in 2017
Though never officially confirmed, there are several reports that B-2 bombers were used in 2017 to attack ISIS positions in eastern Syria. These missions are believed to have involved GBU-57 “bunker buster” bombs, which are designed to destroy heavily fortified targets.
Yemen: Houthi targets hit in 2024
In October 2024, the US deployed B-2 bombers to attack Houthi rebel sites in Yemen, which were reportedly backed by Iran. According to the Pentagon, this mission was a “unique demonstration” of the bomber’s ability to hit deeply buried and protected locations. Then-US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin noted the strategic importance of the operation.
Iran: Latest deployment in 2025
In what could be the most significant use of the B-2 yet, the United States launched a strike on three Iranian nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, on June 22, 2025. The operation was confirmed by US President Donald Trump, who said, “This was a spectacular military success.” He added that the nuclear facilities were “completely and fully obliterated.”